Police: Youngstown woman beat daughter with tree branch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman faces a child endangerment charge after beating her daughter with a tree branch and punching her, according to police.

Police initially came to the home of 41-year-old Yolanda Alvarado, responding to a call about a runaway juvenile. Alvarado told police she had caught her daughter with a boy, and her daughter ran away because she was in trouble, according to a police report.

The teenager was at the house when officers got there, and officers reported that she had an injury above her left eye, nose and her left cheek, the report said. She also had swollen lips, a scratch on her chest, and both arms were deformed in some manner, the report said.

The daughter told police she was at Crandall Park earlier in the day, and Alvarado showed up, calling her an explicit name and saying she was messing around with boys. Then, the daughter said, Alvarado hit her with the tree branch, and punched her while calling her names, according to the report.

The daughter walked home with her mother and left the house a short time later.

Alvarado was arrested and charged with child endangerment and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Her daughter was transported by ambulance to Akron Children’s Hospital. The staff relayed to police that the girl told them she had been beaten by her mother since she was 7 years old, the report said.

The report said tests done by the hospital revealed that the daughter had injuries on her arms from a past incident that were untreated. The staff also told police that the girl didn’t participate in activities she enjoyed such as track and field because the uniform would reveal her bruises, the report said.

Custody of the girl was turned over to Mahoning County Children’s Services. They set up a place for the girl to stay, the report said.