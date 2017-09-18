Ryan E. Eckroate Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ryan Eckroate, age 24, Warren, Ohio died Monday, September 18, 2017.

He was born December 24, 1992.

Ryan had a huge heart and he was the only child of Denise and Edward Eckroate.

His career goal was to be an addiction counselor. He fought the battle of drug addiction and had recently returned from Triumph Recovery located in Los Angeles, California. He was excited to begin to work towards a career.

Ryan was a lover of animals and a great fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians as well as the Cavaliers.

He leaves behind his parents, Denise and Edward Eckroate; his beloved children, Carter Bellew, Warren and daughter, Nora Gadd, Warren as well as his former companion, Amber Bellew and lifelong friend, Alyssa Rock. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, “Nan” Patty Enoch of Warren; paternal grandparents, Phyllis Anderson (Warren) and William (Sandy) Eckroate (Warren); aunts, Gloria (Shelby) Phares, Tina (Kenny) Roberts; Sherry (Brad) Phelps; as well as his uncle, Mark (Joanna) Enoch. He is also survived by numerous cousins he grew up with.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Forest Enoch and maternal aunt, Deborah Ricker.

Calling hours will be Monday, September 25, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at McFarland & Son Funeral Services, 271 North Park, Warren, OH 44481.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Randall Riley, Southington Christian Church presiding.

