SC students punished for painting ‘RAPE’ on chests at football game

The Westside High School students insinuated that they would "rape" their opponent in the Friday night football game

Scottie Kay Auton, WSPA Published: Updated:
Westside High School students punished after painting "rape" on their chests
Credit: Anderson 5 Citizens for Quality Education Facebook

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Four South Carolina high school students are being punished after painting themselves up for a football game, according to Anderson County School District 5 spokesperson Kyle Newton.

The four boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the Westside vs. Daniel football game Friday night.

The game was a part of the “Touchdown Against Cancer” game series but the letters on the Westside High School students’ chests when standing together read, “RAPE.”

A picture was taken and posted on Snapchat of the four students, with a caption that said, “What we do to Daniel.”

The picture has been shared several times on Facebook and Twitter.

“Anderson 5 Citizens for Quality of Education” shared the picture, with the boys’ faces blurred, on their Facebook page.

In their post, they discouraged the boys’ actions and included the school’s athletic mission statement, saying they’d like to see all students abide by it.

The students have not been identified.


