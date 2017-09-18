Showdown between a pair of unbeatens (#7 Canfield & Struthers) is this Friday’s Game of the Week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The battle of the unbeaten – Struthers (4-0) versus Canfield (4-0) – will take place on the Game of the Week this Friday. Struthers last began the season with a 5-0 mark in 1997. Many folks in Canfield remember the season that the Cardinals began 5-0 very well. In 2005, the Cardinals rolled through the regular season to post an unblemished 10-0 mark and played for the Division II State title.

Struthers gained 306 yards of rushing on 51 attempts as a team as the Wildcats won last year’s showdown with Canfield, 38-21. Regal Reese churned out 168 yards on 17 carries for the ‘Cats. A.J. Musolino completed 4 of 8 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown toss to Jacob Shaffer. Musolino also ran in two more scores for the victorious Wildcats. For Canfield, Jake Cummings rushed for 107 yards and scored a total of two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 passing).

In week four, Struthers outgained Jefferson 398-160 total yards of offense in their 36-6 win. Willie Mitchell ran for 90 yards on 13 carries and scored twice. J.D. Hall completed 66.7% of his passes (10-15) and threw for 110 yards.

According to JoeEitel.com, Canfield is the top team in Region 9 of Division 3 after last week’s Lakeside’s 35-6 victory. Vinny Fiorenza completed 7 of 8 passes for 71 yards against the Dragons while Paul Breinz rushed for 114 yards.

Struthers has taken three of their last five meetings with Canfield; however, it’s the Cardinals who’ve won 8 of their last 11 matchups with the Wildcats.

Since 2015, the Cardinals have won 19 games. Struthers has come away with victories in 18 contests.

Last Five Meetings

Sept. 23, 2016 – Struthers, 38-21

Sept. 25, 2015 – Canfield, 45-6

Oct. 17, 2014 – Canfield, 38-20

Oct. 18, 2013 – Struthers, 13-0

Oct. 12, 2012 – Struthers, 39-21

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 37.0; Struthers, 33.5

Total Offense: Canfield, 441.3; Struthers, 365.0

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 11.5; Canfield, 12.0

Post Season Trends

Canfield and Struthers have combined for 15 playoff appearances. The Cardinals have advanced to week eleven 9 times and have compiled an even 9-9 record in the post-season. The Wildcats have made the playoffs 6 times and have accumulated a 3-6 mark. However, these two schools have yet to qualify for the playoffs in the same year.

Playoff Years for Each School

2016: Struthers (lost Div. 4 Regional Quarterfinal at Woodridge)

2015: Canfield (lost Div. 3 Regional Quarterfinal at St. Vincent-St. Mary)

2013: Struthers (lost Div. 4 Regional Semifinal to Mooney)

2009: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Semifinal to Lake Catholic)

2007: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Semifinal to St. Francis DeSales)

2006: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Quarterfinal at Pickerington Central)

2005: Canfield (lost Div. 2 State Final to Toledo Central Catholic)

2004: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Quarterfinal at Brookhaven)

2002: Canfield (lost Div. 3 Regional Semifinal to Howland)

2000: Canfield (lost Div. 3 Regional Semifinal to West Holmes)

1999: Struthers (lost Div. 4 Regional Semifinal to Coshocton)

1996: Canfield (lost Div. 2 Regional Final to Sheridan)

1987: Struthers (lost Div. 3 Regional Final to Mooney)

1985: Struthers (lost Div. 3 Regional Semifinal to Rayen)

1982: Struthers (lost Div. 3 Regional Final to St. Vincent-St. Mary)

Upcoming Schedule

Struthers

Sept. 29 – Poland (4-0)

Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial (1-3)

Oct. 13 – Hubbard (2-2)

#7 Canfield

Sept. 29 – at Boardman (3-1)

Oct. 6 – Niles (0-4)

Oct. 13 – East (1-3)