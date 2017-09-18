South Range remains highest ranked high school football team in the Valley

Four area teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press high school football poll

By Published:
South Range cruised past Western Reserve 34-0 Friday to improve to 2-0.

Teams are ranked by division, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses)

DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (8) 4-0 236
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (15) 4-0 229
3. Stow-Munroe Falls 4-0 159
4. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 4-0 150
5. Canton Mckinley 4-0 141
6. Toledo Whitmer (1) 4-0 130
7. Centerville 4-0 113
8. Kettering Fairmont 4-0 97
9. Hilliard Bradley 4-0 41
10. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 3-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 15. Lewis Center Olentangy 13. Mentor 13.

DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati La Salle (23) 4-0 250
2. Avon (1) 4-0 213
3. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 4-0 189
4. Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-0 165
5. Medina Highland 4-0 134
6. Grafton Midview 4-0 121
7. Sidney 4-0 99
8. Cleveland Benedictine 3-1 37
9. Bedford 4-0 32
10. Columbus Walnut Ridge 4-0 29
(tie) Barberton 4-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 26. BOARDMAN 26. Hudson 20. Sylvania Northview 19. Wadsworth (1) 18.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (16) 4-0 245
2. Toledo Central Catholic (7) 4-0 211
3. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-0 176
4. Clyde (1) 4-0 159
5. Sandusky 4-0 128
6. Franklin (1) 4-0 119
7. CANFIELD (1) 4-0 118
8. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3-1 40
9. Columbus Marion-Franklin 4-0 33
10. Jackson 4-0 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Buckeye 30. Parma Padua 27. Columbus Bishop Hartley 20. Tallmadge 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (21) 4-0 228
2. Perry (1) 4-0 189
3. Germantown Valley View (1) 4-0 180
4. Bellville Clear Fork 4-0 163
5. POLAND (1) 4-0 130
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 4-0 120
7. London 4-0 100
8. Shelby 4-0 79
9. Cincinnati Wyoming 4-0 78
10. Oberlin Firelands 4-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: GIRARD (1) 23. Waverly 23. Newark Licking Valley 20.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (12) 4-0 225
2. SOUTH RANGE (7) 4-0 207
3. Anna (1) 4-0 175
4. Wheelersburg (4) 4-0 168
5. Liberty Center (1) 4-0 154
6. Genoa Area 4-0 102
7. Portsmouth West 4-0 90
8. Orwell Grand Valley 4-0 78
9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 33
10. Marion Pleasant 3-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. Sullivan Black River 23. Gahanna Columbus Academy 16. Johnstown Northridge 12. Milan Edison 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23) 4-0 255
2. St. Henry 4-0 188
3. Creston Norwayne (1) 4-0 169
4. Kirtland (2) 4-0 168
5. Mogadore 4-0 166
6. Carey 4-0 100
7. Smithville 4-0 90
8. Coldwater 2-2 63
9. Sarahsville Shenandoah 4-0 57
10. Nelsonville-York 4-0 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 27. Shadyside 17. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15. Tipp City Bethel 14. Galion Northmor 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (12) 4-0 206
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (4) 4-0 193
3. Leipsic (1) 4-0 166
4. Minster (4) 3-1 163
5. Convoy Crestview 4-0 143
6. Norwalk St. Paul (3) 4-0 131
7. WARREN JFK 4-0 82
8. Windham (1) 4-0 79
9. Danville 3-1 47
10. Edgerton 4-0 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John’s 28. Pandora-Gilboa 24. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Zanesville Rosecrans 14. Defiance Ayersville 14. Sidney Lehman 13.

