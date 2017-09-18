Storm Team 27: A warm week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

An isolated shower is possible this evening as temperatures fall back to the lower 70s overnight. The 80s are going to stick around through the week as we approach the start of Autumn on Friday.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 82

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 83 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60