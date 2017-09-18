Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and warm

By Published:

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the start of the work week the heat is going to continue. Highs will be in the 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower on Monday but most of us will stay dry for most of the day. The chance for a shower will continue into Tuesday.  The heat continues as Autumn begins on Friday.

Forecast

 

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 82

Monday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 81

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83   Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83   Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny.  Autumn begins.
High: 82   Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84   Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84   Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.  High: 84  Low: 59

.

 

