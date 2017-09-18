Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and warm

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the start of the work week the heat is going to continue. Highs will be in the 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower on Monday but most of us will stay dry for most of the day. The chance for a shower will continue into Tuesday. The heat continues as Autumn begins on Friday.
Forecast
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 82
Monday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 62
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 81
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.
High: 82 Low: 58
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 84 Low: 59
.