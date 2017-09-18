Storm Team 27: Staying warm for the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tuesday will be another warm, muggy day with temperatures reaching the lower 80s into the afternoon. There’s the small risk for an isolated shower mainly into the afternoon. The 80s are going to stick around through the week as we approach the start of Autumn on Friday.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 82

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 83 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60