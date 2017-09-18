Thomas W. “Tommy” Bowers Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Thomas W. “Tommy” Bowers, age 19, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2017 following an automobile accident.

Born July 15, 1998 in Youngstown, he was the son of William T. and Lee Ann (Jarrett) Bowers.

Tommy was a 2017 graduate of Jackson Milton High School. He graduated from MCCTC as a certified diesel mechanic.

He loved diesel trucks, “rolling coal”, smoking tires and being with friends.

Besides his parents, survivors include his grandparents, Thomas and Norma Jarrett and Sharon Bowers; aunts, Laurie Bowers and Christine (Tony) Mari; as well as a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Bowers.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. where services will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Tommy was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.