Warren house declared nuisance after drug, prostitution complaints

A man was arrested after a search of the home on Kenilworth Avenue SE on Monday morning

By Published:
A house at 765 Kenilworth Avenue SE in Warren is being boarded up after complaints of prostitution and drug activity there. 

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house at 765 Kenilworth Avenue SE in Warren is being boarded up after complaints of prostitution and drug activity there.

Warren detectives served a search warrant and nuisance abatement order on the home on Monday morning.

Daniel J. Blasco was arrested, according to City Law Director Greg Hicks.

WKBN has exclusive video of a search of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Warren Police Department, which came before the search of the home. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for the latest developments. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s