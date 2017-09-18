Warren house declared nuisance after drug, prostitution complaints

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house at 765 Kenilworth Avenue SE in Warren is being boarded up after complaints of prostitution and drug activity there.

Warren detectives served a search warrant and nuisance abatement order on the home on Monday morning.

Daniel J. Blasco was arrested, according to City Law Director Greg Hicks.

WKBN has exclusive video of a search of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Warren Police Department, which came before the search of the home. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for the latest developments.