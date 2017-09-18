YSU faculty voting on report that could lead to new contract

Neither side will talk about what's in the report until after the vote

Published:
Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU faculty will begin voting Monday on whether to accept a fact-finder’s report on a new contract for the union.

More than 200 faculty members have been working without a contract since last month. They couldn’t come to an agreement with the university on a new deal, so a fact-finder was brought in to work out the details.

Neither side will talk about what’s in the report until after the vote, but the union said its members are not happy with YSU’s proposed changes to salary and workload.

Voting on the fact-finder’s report ends Wednesday.

