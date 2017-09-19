1 dead, 1 in custody in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a person was found shot to death on the city’s south side.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday inside a house in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue.

Police said the victim is a 27-year-old black man.

Police are not releasing many details but said the victim and suspected shooter, identified as 61-year-old Louis Littlejohn, knew each other and were arguing over the custody of a child.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim pending the notification of family.

A child was at the crime scene but was not harmed.