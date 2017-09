GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Senior running back Canyon Eells returns after carrying the ball 201 times for 1,187 yards and 14 total touchdowns as a junior. He also finished with 24 tackles and three sacks on defense.

Name: Canyon Eells

Position: Running Back

Grade: Senior

School: Greenville Trojans

