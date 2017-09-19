625 vehicles pass through Columbiana County OVI checkpoint

Officers made one arrest for OVI

By Published: Updated:
DUI, OVI Checkpoint Arrest Generic

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Columbiana County’s St. Clair Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Twp. police conducted the checkpoint on State Route 170, at milepost 1.

A total of 625 vehicles passed through, one of which was directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made one arrest for OVI.

In addition to that, the checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in 12 issued traffic citations.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s