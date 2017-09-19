625 vehicles pass through Columbiana County OVI checkpoint

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Columbiana County’s St. Clair Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and St. Clair Twp. police conducted the checkpoint on State Route 170, at milepost 1.

A total of 625 vehicles passed through, one of which was directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made one arrest for OVI.

In addition to that, the checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in 12 issued traffic citations.