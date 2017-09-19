Betty C. Horvath Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Betty C. Horvath age 66, of Liberty Township who passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at home with her family by her side.

Betty was born June 26, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Henry Beech and Marjorie Doris Anderson MacLellan.

She was a 1969 graduate of Liberty High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in 1973 majoring in English and her master’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1985.

Betty was a high school teacher for the Howland School District for 35 years, retiring in 2010.

She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and Delta Zeta Sorority.

Her first husband Barry Gordon Rottenberg whom she married November 30, 1974 passed away October 28, 1991.

She will be sadly missed by her family, her second husband, Robert E. Horvath whom she married June 13, 1998; her daughters, Heather Lee (Joshua) Kramer of Howard, Ohio and Jessica Bliss (Eric) Brown of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Kinsley Bliss Brown and Lachlan Blaise Brown. She also leaves her sister, Carol Ann Bradley of Vienna; nieces and nephews; three stepdaughters and nine stepgrandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and her sister, Donna Tabor.

There will be calling hours on Friday, September 22, 2017 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Betty will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tod Park c/o Girard City Auditor, 100 West Main Street, Girard, Ohio 44420.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

