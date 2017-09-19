Boil alert issued for customers in Jackson/Milton service area

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Water customers in the Jackson/Milton service area are under a boil alert Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department said a waterline break has caused low water pressure in the area.

It is recommending that all affected customers boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or using for cooking.

Customers on the following streets are under the boil alert:

Tolland

Jersey

Delaware

Kenmore

Normandy

Friedham

Rosemont

Avalon

Lynfield

Red Dog Lane

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department said it will let customers know when the water has been tested and deemed safe.

If you have any questions, call the department at 330-793-5514.

