Boil alert issued for customers in Jackson/Milton service area

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department said it will let customers know when the water has been tested and deemed safe

By Published: Updated:
Water generic

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Water customers in the Jackson/Milton service area are under a boil alert Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department said a waterline break has caused low water pressure in the area.

It is recommending that all affected customers boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or using for cooking.

Customers on the following streets are under the boil alert:

  • Tolland
  • Jersey
  • Delaware
  • Kenmore
  • Normandy
  • Friedham
  • Rosemont
  • Avalon
  • Lynfield
  • Red Dog Lane

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department said it will let customers know when the water has been tested and deemed safe.

If you have any questions, call the department at 330-793-5514.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s