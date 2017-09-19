Browns place WR Coleman on injured reserve after surgery

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Corey Coleman
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been placed on injured reserve after having surgery on his broken right hand.

Coleman broke his hand for the second time in a year on Sunday in a loss at Baltimore. The injury came almost exactly a year to the day from when he broke his hand during practice as a rookie.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft can return to practice in six weeks and would be eligible to play in a game after eight weeks. The NFL allows teams to designate two players to return from IR. That designation doesn’t have to be made until that player can practice.

After missing six games last season, Coleman was determined to become a game-changing playmaker for the Browns, who are 1-17 over the past two seasons.

