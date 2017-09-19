Dalton “Poochie” B. Dickey Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Dalton B. “Poochie” Dickey, 73, of Southington, died Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Concord Care of Cortland.

He was born January 11, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Cecil and Myrtle (Tanner) Dickey and had lived in Ohio for 60 years, coming from West Virginia.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was light truck driver and mechanic as well as a marksman, Dalton worked 34 years as a crane man for Republic Steel.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and shooting pool.

Surviving are five children, Lora Dickey of Newton Falls, David Dickey of Howland, Rachel (David) Haught of Rivesville, West Virginia and twins, Rhonda and Jody Dickey, both of Southington; his former wife, Lois Dickey of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Clarence Glover, Brittany Giuliano, Jacob Dickey, Dakota Knisely and Zeb Haught; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Dickey of Newton Falls and Gary Dickey of Mantua and three sisters, Helen Tucker of West Virginia, Garnett Wagner of Garrettsville and Maureen Davies of Georgia.

Preceding him in death are his parents; three brothers, Everett, Earl and Glenn Dickey and two sisters, Zella Cottrill and Pauline Norman.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

No services or calling hours are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

