Drug drop-off boxes now available at 65 Pennsylvania State Police stations

Governor Tom Wolf's office made the announcement Tuesday in Harrisburg

By Published:
Rx Prescription drugs. Sept. 26, 2015

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Prescription drug take-back boxes are now available at 65 Pennsylvania State Police stations in an effort to fight the area’s opiate epidemic.

Governor Tom Wolf’s office made the announcement Tuesday in Harrisburg. They say the goal is to create a safe way to get rid of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Experts believe that the longer medicines stay in the home, the greater the risk of misuse and abuse.

The drug take-back program started in 2015. Since then, the commonwealth has collected and destroyed 301,388 pounds of drugs

CVS donated the boxes.

There is one outside of the Pennsylvania State Police station in New Castle. There are also other drug take-back boxes throughout the state.

To find the nearest drug drop-off box, Smith unveiled an online statewide interactive map. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s