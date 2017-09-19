Drug drop-off boxes now available at 65 Pennsylvania State Police stations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Prescription drug take-back boxes are now available at 65 Pennsylvania State Police stations in an effort to fight the area’s opiate epidemic.

Governor Tom Wolf’s office made the announcement Tuesday in Harrisburg. They say the goal is to create a safe way to get rid of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Experts believe that the longer medicines stay in the home, the greater the risk of misuse and abuse.

The drug take-back program started in 2015. Since then, the commonwealth has collected and destroyed 301,388 pounds of drugs