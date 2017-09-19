Edmund John Suszczynski Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Edmund John Suszczynski, age 90, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at his residence.

Edmund was born October 17, 1926 in Struthers to the late John and Rose (Swictliki) Suszczynski.

Edmund was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge where he served as an usher, he was a member of the Men’s Club.

He loved to camp, travel and play cards with friends.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 3504 Main Street in Mineral Ridge where Fr. Murphy will celebrate Mass at 1:00 p.m.

