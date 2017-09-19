Former Boardman teacher convicted of sex crimes gets 6 more months in jail

Jay Dana violated his parole while living in Fla., where he was out of range of his electronic monitoring devise

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Boardman school teacher convicted of sexually assaulting women while on dates will spend some more time in jail after admitting to violating his parole.

Deputies led Jay Dana back to jail Tuesday morning.

Earlier this year, authorities in Florida — where Dana lives now — learned he had not be in range of his electronic monitoring devise, which was a violation.

When he was convicted two years ago, he was sentenced to 75 days in the Mahoning County Jail.

Tuesday, Judge Maureen Sweeney ordered Dana serve another six months behind bars for the violation.

