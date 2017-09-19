Former Youngstown boxer serving 27 years in prison gets 3 more

Wesley Triplett was sent to prison in August on a child endangering conviction

By Published: Updated:
A man already sentenced to 27 years in prison for whipping his own son will now have to serve even more time for violating parole.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already sentenced to 27 years in prison for whipping his own son will now have to serve even more time for violating parole.

Wesley Triplett was back in court Tuesday morning, sentenced to an additional three years in prison.

He was sent to prison in August on a child endangering conviction. But prosecutors say at the time, he was on parole from a pair of domestic violence cases involving children of his girlfriend.

Triplett is a one-time Golden Glove boxing champion from the Mahoning Valley.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s