Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted for weapons charge in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect, wanted by the Boardman Police Department for a weapons charge.

Marshals said 28-year-old Jermaine Beverly is charged with having weapons while under disability for having a weapon despite a past felony conviction.

Last week, Beverly was also charged after an undercover investigation into drug trafficking in Boardman. Police said he sold heroin to an undercover officer who texted him from a fatal overdose victim’s phone.

He’s due in court on that charge on October 24.

Beverly is described by U.S. Marshals as an African American man, approximately 6’1″ tall and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.