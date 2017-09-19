Fugitive of the Week: Youngstown man wanted on parole violation

U.S. Marshals said Ronald Paris, Jr. should be considered dangerous

By Published:
US Marshals are attempting to locate Ronald PARIS. PARIS is wanted for a parole violation. PARIS was released from prison and was being supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. PARIS’ original offenses were felonious assault and intimidation. PARIS should be considered dangerous.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted for a parole violation after his release from prison.

Ronald Paris, Jr., 23, was jailed on felonious assault and intimidation charges.

Earlier this year, Paris was arrested after police say he hit his uncle in the head with a kitchen sink. 

U.S. Marshals said Paris’ whereabouts are unknown, and he should be considered dangerous.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’8″ tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on Paris are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s