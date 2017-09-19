Fugitive of the Week: Youngstown man wanted on parole violation

Related Coverage Youngstown man accused of hitting uncle with kitchen sink

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted for a parole violation after his release from prison.

Ronald Paris, Jr., 23, was jailed on felonious assault and intimidation charges.

Earlier this year, Paris was arrested after police say he hit his uncle in the head with a kitchen sink.

U.S. Marshals said Paris’ whereabouts are unknown, and he should be considered dangerous.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5’8″ tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on Paris are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.