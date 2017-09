LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†General Motors is looking to make the Lordstown plant more environmentally-friendly when it comes to powering the plant.

The automaker announced that it is buying wind energy from wind farms in Ohio to help power the plant.

GM said the wind power purchase will be enough to meet the electricity needs at Lordstown.

It already has solar panels in place at Lordstown to help power the plant.