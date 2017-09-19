High school football Power Rankings – Week 4

2017 POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 4

10.) Salem (4-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Quakers just keep winning, and their 4-0 start has earned them a spot in our Power Rankings. Salem’s aerial attack is led by senior quarterback Mitch Davidson, who has completed 54% of his passes for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns. We’ll see what the Quakers are capable of this week when undefeated Canton South comes to town.

9.) Western Reserve (3-1)

Previous Rank: #8

The Blue Devils sent a strong message to the rest of the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, when they started league play with a 68-0 win over Sebring. Sure, the Trojans are struggling, but that’s the worst loss they’ve suffered in nearly 9 years. (McDonald beat them 69-0 back in September of 2008)

8.) Farrell (3-1)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

After a Week One loss to Neshannock, the Steelers have bounced back in a big way outscoring their next three opponents 185-0! Farrell is averaging over 52 points per game with the meat of their schedule coming soon… Meadville, Fort LeBoeuf, and Cambridge Springs will provide some much needed competition for this high-powered team.

7.) Poland (4-0)

Previous Rank: #10

The Bulldogs are one of four local teams (Poland, Struthers, Salem, and Girard) from Division IV Region 13 that are currently ranked in our Top Ten. However, Poland has been the most dominant of those four, winning by an average of 35 points per game.

6.) Wilmington (4-0)

Previous Rank: #7

The Hounds handed Sharpsville their first loss of the season last Friday night, and continued their District 10 dominance. Wilmington has now outscored the competition by 172 points through the first four weeks, including two wins against teams (Sharon and Sharpsville) that were previously ranked in our Top Ten.

5.) Greenville (4-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Trojans have now logged four wins, all of which have come against schools with larger enrollment (Sharon, Hickory, Slippery Rock, and Conneaut). All eyes will be on Greenville in Week 7 when they host undefeated Wilmington. The Region 2 championship may very well be decided that night.

4.) Canfield (4-0)

Previous Rank: #4

With a 35-6 victory over Lakeside Friday night, the Cards have now handed four teams their first loss of the season. And the Friday night, they will have an opportunity to make it 5 straight when they host undefeated Struthers in our WKBN Game of the Week.

3.) Girard (4-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Indians started the season (0-5) last year, and have successfully avenged four of those losses in convincing fashion. Girard is winning by an average of 30 points per game, with (1-3) Jefferson next on the schedule. Will the Falcons be the 5th to fall this season?

2.) Struthers (4-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Wildcats remain our Number Two ranked team after a 30-point win over Jefferson in Week Four. But the road ahead gets real tough, real quick. Struthers will take on undefeated Canfield in our WKBN Game of the Week this Friday night, followed by unbeaten Poland in Week 6.

1.) South Range (4-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Raiders sit atop our Power Rankings for the 3rd straight week… but we’re not the only fans. South Range is also the top ranked local team in the State right now. The Raider are Number 2 in Division V in the latest AP Poll, and the Number One ranked team in the Region 17 playoff race.