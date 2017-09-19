Howland murder suspect not interested in plea deal

Nasser Hamad was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon for a final hearing

By Published:
Nasser Hamad was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon for a final hearing before the October 11 start date.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are three weeks until the trial begins for the man accused of killing two people and injuring three others during a shooting at his Howland home.

Nasser Hamad was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon for a final hearing before the October 11 start date.

Judge Ronald Rice decided to save a ruling on the state’s motion to prohibit any expert psychological testimony regarding Hamad’s self-defense claim until an appropriate time during the trial.

Hamad’s attorneys are saying Hamad was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when five people came onto his property to fight. They want a doctor to testify about his mental health during the shooting that followed.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors say he coaxed the group to come to his home to fight, and after the fight, went into the house to get the gun.

Joshua Willams and Josh Haber were killed, while three others were injured.

Hamad’s attorneys say, however, that the group had been threatening him for months and that Hamad was outnumbered during the fight, fearing his life was in danger.

Tuesday, Judge Rice also asked if any plea negotiations have been talked about.

Hamad’s attorneys said the defendant asked them not to pursue a plea option because, at this point, he would not accept one.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s