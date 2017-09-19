Jacqueline L. Wood Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Jacqueline L. Wood, of Hanoverton, age 87, died at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on September 6, 1930 in Salem, the daughter to the late John and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar.

She was employed at United Local Schools as a cook for 20 years.

She was a member of Hanoverton Christian Church and a 1948 graduate of Salem High School.

Jacqueline is survived by three sons, Larry Wood of Salem, Terry (Deborah) Wood of Hanoverton and Ronald Wood of Salem; one daughter, Linda Godaway of Salem; four brothers, John Metzgar of Lisbon, Gary (Rose) Metzgar of Salem, Ken (Rosemary) Metzgar of Salem and Gene “Moe” (Chris) Metzgar of Salem; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death on August 9, 1982 by her husband, Kenneth Wood, whom she married May 28, 1949; a daughter, Karen Gruszecki; three sisters, Ruth Ann “Sally” Stiffler, Dolores Nutter and Patricia Myers and five brothers, James Thomas Metzgar, Ray Metzgar, Robert Metzgar, Richard Metzgar and Dave Metzgar.

Private services will be held at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

No calling hours will be held.

Interment will be held at the Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

