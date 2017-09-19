Joan K. (Smith) Felger Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Joan K (Smith) Felger, of East Palestine, passed away on Tuesday, September 19 at 2:40 p.m. at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on November 5, 1946 in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard and Goldie (Binon) Smith.

She was a simple lady and a wonderful person. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. One of her hobbies was doing crossword puzzles and other types of word puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Kelly (Brent) Schultz of East Palestine, Ohio, Virgil Felger of Columbiana, Ohio and Kathy Harvey of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Drae M. Smith and Logan Seabrook; her great-grandchild, Cylee Jo Mazza and her siblings, Rick (Sue) Smith of Cambridge, Ohio and Louise (Tom) Sills of Byesville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Felger, who she married on January 28, 1966 and her sister, Linda Thompson.

There will be no services or calling hours held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. Please go sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

