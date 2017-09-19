John A. Knupp Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – John A. Knupp, 72, of Howland, died Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at UPMC – Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born July 25, 1945 in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, the son of Jesse and Sarabelle (Campbell) Knupp and had lived in Ohio since October, 1979, coming from Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he played baseball and basketball, John spent his career in food distribution.

He was fond of all Pittsburgh teams, especially the Pirates and watching his grandsons play ball. He also enjoyed golf and mowing his lawn.

Surviving are his wife, Maureen (O’Toole) Knupp, whom he married September 19, 1970; two sons, Christopher (Kimberly) of Warren and Jeffrey (Amy) Knupp of Columbus; four grandsons, Cameron, Carter, Austin and Keegan Knupp and two sisters, Kate Ibex of South Carolina and Louise (Joe) Shultz of Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Timothy Knupp; two brothers, Paul and Robert Knupp and two sisters, Ruth Kern and Jane Longo.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Interment will be held privately at Howland Township Cemetery at a later date.

Material contributions may be made either to Melissa’s House, 3000 E. Main St., Suite 150, Columbus, Ohio 43209, www.melissashouse.org, or to the Cure Epilepsy Foundation, 430 W. Erie, Suite 210, Chicago, Ill. 60654, www.cureepilepsy.org.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.