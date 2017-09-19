John F. Komarc Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – John F. Komarc of West Middlesex passed away peacefully at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, in Select Specialty Hospital, Youngstown, following an extended illness. He was 73.

John was born August 21, 1944, in New Castle, the son of Frank and Anna (Byllik) Komarc.

He was a 1962 alumnus of New Castle High School then matriculated to Youngstown State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

John began his 33-year career at Penn Power Co. as draftsman at the company’s New Castle office. He was later transferred to the company’s Clark office, where he was promoted to meter supervisor and ultimately retired as a line supervisor in 2000. For several years, John also worked part time as a self-employed electrician, mainly wiring homes and installing breaker boxes.

He was a longtime member of the Penn Power bowling league, golf league and men’s club.

John served on the West Middlesex School Board for the 1992-93 school year.

He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing and golfing. John was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, particularly the Pittsburgh Penguins, for whom he was a season ticket holder.

John’s family was always most important. He was especially proud of his two children, Chris and Corie. John also loved his two dogs, Bubba and Abby, a golden doodle therapy dog.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local chapter of the Humane Society.

Surviving are his teenage sweetheart and wife of 50 years, the former Donna J. Dudash, whom he married August 12, 1967; a daughter, Corie Komarc, Chicago, Illinois; a son, J. Chris Komarc and his wife, Julie, Stow, Ohio and a special cousin, Helen “Sissy” Flak, New Castle.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 22 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A celebration of John’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 22 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

