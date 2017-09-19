Joseph Ralph Piccirilli Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Joseph Ralph Piccirilli, 87, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday evening, September 19, 2017 at Saint John XXIII Home.

Joseph was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania September 6, 1930 the son of the late Ralph and Iola Piccirilli.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Antoinette Marie Piccirilli of 43 years in 1997 and his brother, Victor Piccirilli and sister, Teresa Flack.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School, served in the Army Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict and graduated from Youngstown State University with a BS in Economics.

He began his career as a federal bank examiner with the U.S. Department of Treasurer, Comptroller of Currency in 1962. He joined Merchants and Manufactures National Bank in March of 1968 and served as the vice president and member of the board of directors. He retired in 1988 from Mellon Bank.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fly fishing for trout, hunting, target shooting and reloading rifle ammunition. He was a lifetime member of Trout Unlimited and liked fly fishing in the Rocky Mountains and especially Yellowstone National Park with his sons. He enjoyed model railroading and took up golf after his retirement.

He served as the treasurer for the Sharpsville School Board, volunteered for the IRS to prepare tax returns and was a member of the Sharpsville Service Club and the St. Bartholomew Holy Name Society.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary of 17 years residing in Hermitage along with her children, son, Paul and wife, Lucy Luchette, Bob and wife, Janet Pudlo and Fred and Barb Luchette with many grandchildren who loved him. He is also survived by two sons, Tom Piccirilli and his wife, Peggy and their two children, Adam and Megan of Lakewood, Colorado and Mike Piccirilli and his wife, Sue and son, Andy of Lawrenceville, Georgia. His brother, Mario Piccirilli and wife, Jane reside in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

Charitable donations can be made to the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage PA 724-981-5566 at notredame-pa.org or Trout Unlimited by contacting Lizzy Haymaker, P.O. Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438/Email ehaymaker@tu.org (703) 284-9404.

Friends may call Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of Notre Dame with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V. officiating. Friends are welcome to meet at church.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery

