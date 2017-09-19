Kent State athlete’s death ruled ‘exertional heat stroke’

Related Coverage Kent State University football player dies after Tuesday practice session

KENT, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio coroner has ruled that exertional heat stroke caused the death of a Kent State University football player after an offseason morning workout.

The Portage County Coroner Office’s released the findings of an autopsy of Tyler Heintz on Monday. Heintz died June 13 after being hospitalized following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

The school in northeast Ohio fired a strength and conditioning coach who was at the workout because it said he had given false information about his certification. The coach said he had been upfront about his credentials and was working toward certification.

Heintz, an incoming freshman, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)