Kent State athlete’s death ruled ‘exertional heat stroke’

Heintz died June 13 after being hospitalized following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium

By Published:
A Kent State football player has died.. according to a Twitter page belonging to his high school football program, Tyler Heintz died after a Tuesday workout.

KENT, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio coroner has ruled that exertional heat stroke caused the death of a Kent State University football player after an offseason morning workout.

The Portage County Coroner Office’s released the findings of an autopsy of Tyler Heintz on Monday. Heintz died June 13 after being hospitalized following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

The school in northeast Ohio fired a strength and conditioning coach who was at the workout because it said he had given false information about his certification. The coach said he had been upfront about his credentials and was working toward certification.

Heintz, an incoming freshman, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

