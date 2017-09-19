Laura L. Calvin Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Laura L. Calvin, age 39, of Liberty St. in Jamestown passed away Tuesday morning, September 19, 2017 in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on January 16, 1978, a daughter of Randall and Rose (Waite) Calvin.

She was a 1996 graduate of Jamestown High School and a 1997 graduate of Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy in Erie. She was the owner/operator of Calvin’s Kuts & Kurls in Jamestown.

Laura loved her three daughters and enjoyed watching them play sports. She also enjoyed camping, attending concerts, listening to music, dancing and watching and rooting for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

She is survived by her parents of Adamsville; three daughters, Olivia Krumpak, Hannah Hart and Sophia Hart; two brothers, Jeffrey Calvin and his wife, Noelle of Greenville and Timothy Calvin of Wooster, Ohio; two nieces, Mackenzie Calvin and Alice Calvin; two nephews, Brenden Calvin and Teage Calvin. Also surviving are several aunts; uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Dixie Calvin and her maternal grandparents, Grover and Alice Waite; three aunts, Bessie Sherbondy, Jean Herrick and Gladys Floch.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St. in Jamestown.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor June Boutwell, officiating.

Burial will be private in Stateline Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to establish trust funds for her daughters in C/O Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, Pennsylvania 16134.