Man says he was stabbed for claiming gas pump in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man told officers he was stabbed because he pulled into a gas pump before another man.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the McGuffey Speed Check on McGuffey Road.

The 29-year-old victim told police that he and the suspect were pulling up to a pump at the same time when the victim sped up and claimed the gas pump.

The suspect got angry and began arguing with the victim and followed him up to the entrance of the gas station where he stabbed him in the back. The suspect then ran to his car and drove off.

The victim’s friend took him to Northside Hospital for treatment.

The victim said the suspect was driving a baby blue Cadillac with 24-inch rims.

No arrests have been made.