Margaret I. Ellis Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Margaret I. Ellis, 83, passed away at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.

She was born in Wildwood, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1934 the daughter of Gabor and Julia (Gergo) Feher.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and before marriage she was a cashier for the Kroger Grocery Store at Hickory Plaza in Hermitage.

Margaret was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles where she was the organist for over 38 years, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed participating in the church’s quilting group which made and donated quilts to the Lutheran World Relief and other groups who served the needy. She was a former member of the Ida McKinley Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Ali Baba Caldron of Warren and the church’s Altar Guild.

A loving wife and devoted mother who will be dearly missed, Margaret is survived by her husband, Andy Ellis whom she married on September 15, 1956 at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Sharon; two daughters, Margaret Ellis Owens of Columbus and Linda Ellis Moore of Arlington, Virginia; two sisters, Esther Demerdash of New Berlin, Wisconsin and Priscilla Litman of Masury and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be Friday, September 22, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home where family and friends may also call one hour prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Rev. David Conrad will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 56 N. Chestnut Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 or the Salvation Army.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.