Margareta McElhaney Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Margareta “Margie” G. McElhaney, of Hermitage, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in the Hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 72.

Mrs. McElhaney was born on April 19, 1945 in Australia, a daughter of Edward and Esmar Wade.

She moved to the United States when she was one year old and graduated from Mercer High School in 1963.

Margie was employed for 40 years in the office at Mel Grata Chevrolet, Hermitage, retiring in 2016.

Margie was of Methodist faith.

She enjoyed being around her grandchildren, traveling, her two dogs, playing the piano and planting and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas McElhaney, whom she married on February 18, 1983; her mother, Esmar Wade, Reynolds, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Michelle Perkins and her husband, Kevin, Sharon; a stepdaughter, Leah McElhaney, Virginia; stepson, Thomas McElhaney, Sharon; a sister, Juanita Homer and her husband, John, Grove City; three grandchildren, Joshua and Justin Beilstein and Stephani Burdette and four great-grandchildren, Layla Beilstein, Taylor, Preston and Emma Burdette.

Margie was preceded in death by her father and stepdaughter, Tamera McElhaney.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Health Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be held at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 in the funeral home, with Rev. Stacie Pitts, chaplain of Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, officiating.