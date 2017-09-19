Marie E. Klink VanSchaick Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marie E. Klink VanSchaick, 96, passed away on September 19, 2017.

She was born on September 13, 1921 in Buffalo, New York to Walter J. and Gladys McGrath Klink.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward E. VanSchaick; her parents; her sisters, Dorothy Eames and Ruth Dougher and her brothers, Donald and John Klink.

She is survived by her children, Edward E. (Martha) VanSchaick, Jr., Eric VanSchaick and Deborah (Peter) Hooper; her grandchildren, Todd and Pieter (Casey) VanSchaick, Rebecca (Jeff) McCullough, Kate (Chad) Toler and Rachael Hooper; her great-grandchildren, Haileigh, Cameron, Christian, Vincent and Vaida VanSchaick, Grover and Eli Toler and Ava and Brynn McCullough and her great-great-grandchild, Cason VanSchaick.

After moving many times in the early years of their marriage, Marie and Ed settled in Greenville in 1966.

As a long-time member of St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, Marie was active in the ECW, SOS, Bible study, art shows and bazaars. She also volunteered with the Greenville Hospital auxiliary and greatly enjoyed her work at The Good Shepard. For many years, Marie and her friend, Joan Laird were known in Greenville for their pine cone creations and the classes they taught at the recreation center. Rarely idle, she filled her time with reading, gardening, bowling, bridge, golf and later in life, jigsaw puzzles.

Marie was a woman of great faith, boundless energy and fierce determination. She was dedicated to her family, a care-giver for many and generous to all. Marie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

A private family service will be held at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Greenville with Rev. Doug Dayton, Pastor, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Those wishing to remember her may make donations in her memory to St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, 103 Clinton Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, where she received excellent care during her final years.