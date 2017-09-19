Mario Carbone Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mario Carbone, age 69, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

Born February 18, 1948 in Naples, Italy; he was the son of Anthony and Anna Carbone.

He served in the Italian Air Force before coming to the United States in 1972.

Without being able to speak English, he got his first job as a mechanic. He went on to work for General Motors for nearly 20 years.

Mario was a member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club. He loved to fish and hunt.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 27 years, Deborah A. “Debbie” (Kohut) who was the love of his life as much as he was the love of her life as well; children, Anthony LaCivita, Michael (Theresa) LaCivita, Sierra Carbone, Anna Marie, Marie and Anthony Carbone; five grandchildren who meant the world to Mario and several brothers and sisters.

Mario’s life will be honored at a reception which will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Boardman Chapel Reception Center, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman, 44512.