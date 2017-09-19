Mary K. Nicoletti Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary K. Nicoletti, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in her residence. She was 92.

Mrs. Nicoletti was born on September 30, 1924 in Warren, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas and Rose (Berardi) Grillo.

She graduated from Warren High School in 1942.

She then went on to work for Bell Telephone in Warren. Mary, along with her family, then moved to Erie, Pa, for several years before ultimately settling in the Shenango Valley.

She was active in the former Shenango Valley Osteopathic Guild, now UPMC.

Mary enjoyed reading, knitting and taking walks in Buhl Park, Hermitage.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda Marie Benedetto, Hermitage and Debra Rhoades, Los Banos, California; a son, Joseph Nicoletti, Seattle, Washington; a sister, Frances Andolora, Jamestown, New York; a brother, Thomas Grillo, Bellbrook, Ohio; six grandchildren, Brett Benedetto, Joshua and Zachary Rhoades, Jarren Nicoletti, Ryan Martin and Arielle Nicoletti Willer; two great-grandchildren, Addison Benedetto and Aria Rhoades and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Carl Grillo.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Ronnie Mignella and the staff of Sharon Regional Hospice for their kindness and the exceptional care they provided Mary.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.