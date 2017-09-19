Mary L. Petrillo Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Mary L. Petrillo of Farrell passed away at 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, in her home, she was 79.

Mrs. Petrillo was born June 7, 1938 in Hermitage, a daughter of Moses and Anna (Interdonato) Tallarico.

She was a 1956 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell.

Her husband, Francis Petrillo, whom she married on February 23, 1957, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Monsignor, Geno Monti presiding, passed away January 8, 2012.

Surviving are three daughters, Renee’ Petrillo of Sharon, Lorie Petrillo of Farrelland Tracey Griffin and her husband, James of Sharpsville; three grandchildren, BreAnna, Dakota and Giovanni Griffin; two sisters, Caroline Hudspeth and her husband, Don of Burghill, Ohio and Catherine Matters of Hermitage and a brother, Louis Tallarico of Hubbard, Ohio.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sinia Narduzzi and Virginia Ross and four brothers, Frank, Chuck, Robert and Joe Tallarico.

Calling hours and service are private.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St. in Sharon.

Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.