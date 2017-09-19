Mooney volleyball holds off South Range for 9th win

Maria Pelini and Autumn DeSantis led the charge for the Cardinals, who won in four sets Tuesday

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney volleyball team defeated South Range, 3-1 Tuesday at Cardinal Mooney High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead with a 25-19 win in Game 1, but the Raiders countered with a 19-25 win in the second game. Despite two more close sets, Mooney prevailed, 25-20, and 25-13 to seal the victory in four sets.

Maria Pelini led the way with 29 assists, 9 kills, and 7 digs. Autumn DeSantis recorded 18 kills and 21 digs, while Magen Petty chipped in 5 blocks.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-2 on the season, while South Range drops to 6-7 overall.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s