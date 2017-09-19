Mooney volleyball holds off South Range for 9th win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney volleyball team defeated South Range, 3-1 Tuesday at Cardinal Mooney High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead with a 25-19 win in Game 1, but the Raiders countered with a 19-25 win in the second game. Despite two more close sets, Mooney prevailed, 25-20, and 25-13 to seal the victory in four sets.

Maria Pelini led the way with 29 assists, 9 kills, and 7 digs. Autumn DeSantis recorded 18 kills and 21 digs, while Magen Petty chipped in 5 blocks.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-2 on the season, while South Range drops to 6-7 overall.