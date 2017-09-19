New plan will help get fresh produce to Warren’s south side

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership on Tuesday released its Community Food Security Strategic Plan, while the crowd enjoyed the farmers market.

An issue in Warren is that there are no grocery stores on the south side of the city.

The southeast and southwest parts of the city are also some of the poorest, and many of the people who live there don’t have transportation.

Because there are only corner convenience stores, it is extremely difficult for neighbors there to get fresh produce.

This report was created to solve that problem. It’s a blueprint for improving access to food.

“We’re also interested in moving forward on pursuing a retail opportunity,” said Cassandra Clevenger, growing program manager for TNP. “We’ve reached out to organizations that could possibly make that happen. And then getting together with our stakeholders and our shareholders on a regular basis to measure the growth and measure the progress we’ve made on the report.”

The TNP also wants to talk about bringing produce to the convenience stores, so that neighbors who don’t have a way to drive to a grocery store can still get fruit and vegetables.