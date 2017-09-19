Niles mayor agrees to apply for grant that can re-open city pool

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded Niles a $67,000 grant to renovate the pool last year

By Published: Updated:
Niles Waddell Park Pool

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The group looking to reopen the Niles pool today received some encouraging news. The mayor has agreed to apply for the grant to hopefully have the pool back in use by next summer.

The Niles pool at Waddell Park has been closed since 2014.

Last year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded Niles a $67,000 grant to renovate the pool. But the 40-page application was never filled out.

Now, Mayor Tom Scarnecchia has agreed to complete the application — and then look into reopening the pool.

“He did not promise, but he is hopeful that we will get it open,” Bethann Francis of Save the Niles Pool said.

Should ODNR accept the application, Niles City Council would still have to accept the grant . It will then have to approve spending more money for the hiring of lifeguards and operation of the pool.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s