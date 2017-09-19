Peter G. Kasper Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and at 10:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Church for Peter G. Kasper who passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at his home.

Peter was born April 30, 1927 in Struthers (Nebo), son of the late Peter and Katherine (Suhey) Kasper.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School class of 1945.

In his youth, he worked for Isaly’s Dairy and Youngstown Sheet & Tube.

He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in Germany.

He attended Geneva College and then then began his postal career as a postal carrier in Struthers for 23 years and as postmaster in New Middletown for 17 years.

Peter was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman and the Infant Prague Rosary Society.

He enjoyed gardening, traveling, polka dancing and bowling.

Peter was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Peter leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Joseph) Kasper whom he married September 16, 1950 in St. Peter and Paul Church in Struthers; his children, Kathy (Andy) Artar, Paul (Mary) Kasper, Susan (Russell) Gillam, Denise (Clem) Zumpella and Martha Kasper; his grandchildren, Allison (Sam) Sandusky, Abby (Robert) Stouffer, Ashleigh (Michael) Sumser, Adam (Valerie) Artar, Joe (Danielle) Zumpella and Cindy Martz; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Ethan Sandusky, Hannah and Leah Stouffer, Cameron and Camille Sumser, Alex and Amelia Zumpella and Anthony Marzullo.

In addition to his parents; his sister, Dorothy Kominak, preceded Peter in death.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, September 21 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

A prayer service will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

A special thanks to the staff of Hospice, Tracy, Amy and Denise who took great care of him during his short illness.