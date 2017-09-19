Salinas set for nationally televised fight

Salinas will take on Duarn Vue...an undefeated Super Featherweight from Wisconsin

"Popo" recorded a 7th round TKO in the headline event of "Friday Night at the Fights."


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fighter Alejandro “Popo” Salinas will be part of a nationally televised bout on Fox Sports on Tuesday September 26.

It’s expected to draw more than a million viewers. The fight will take place in Las Vegas.

This will be the second time that Salinas has fought on a such a big stage stage.  Sa

The first time did not go well, when he suffered his first loss to Oscar Duarte in September of 2015.

Salinas has spent the last 8 weeks training hard for this one. Salinas is 8-1 in his career with eight knockouts.

“He’s more focused than excited,” said Trainer Jack Loew. “I think he knows what that excitement can do to him head-wise, and game-wise, and mind-wise. So I think he’s staying more focused this time. You know there’s going to be no excuses the 26th so no matter the outcome of that fight, we put the work in.”

Salinas says he’s more than ready to return to the ring.

“I had eight weeks of solid training and we got plans for this kid.,” Salinas said. “We got three plans and anyone to pick from, so this kid better be ready for a good fight.”

