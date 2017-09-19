Smoke smell causes evacuation of Austintown Fitch High School

Students evacuated the building on Tuesday morning so the fire department could inspect it

Austintown Fitch High School exterior

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The smell of smoke prompted Austintown Fitch High School to evacuate on Tuesday morning.

A teacher smelled the smoke in a first-floor classroom and alerted the main office, according to the school district. Students had to stay outside of the building for about 25 minutes while the fire department checked it.

It was determined that there was a malfunction with the motor and transformer for an air-handler.

Principal Christopher Berni said the building was determined safe for students.

The classroom where the smoke smell was detected is not being used while the fire department fixes the transformer.

