Soda has a plethora of talented receivers to throw the ball to in Niles

2017 Niles Football Stats
Through Week 4
Coach: Brian Shaner
Record: 0-4
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 17.8
Total Offense: 347.0
Scoring Defense: 37.3
Total Defense: 390.5
Individual Stats
Passing
Jordan Soda – 776 yards, 65.4% (70-107), 6 TDs
Rushing
Robbie Savin – 490 yards, 7.3 avg, 2 TDs
Receiving
Jason Johns – 25 catches, 358 yards, 3 TDs
Trent Johnson – 22 catches, 182 yards, TD
Nate Fowler – 13 catches, 173 yards, 2 TDs
Tackles
Preston Turner – 31
Robbie Savin – 31
David Mays – 28
Ernie Cook – 26
Quarterback Sacks
Nick Dobbins – 2
Interceptions
Jason Johns – 1