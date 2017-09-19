Storm Team 27: A few showers possible this evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

An isolated shower is possible mainly early this evening. Isolated rain chances will return into Wednesday afternoon. The unseasonably warm weather will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early.(20%)

Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 83

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early. (20%)

Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 86 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60