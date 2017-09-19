Storm Team 27: The chance for isolated showers returns Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Pockets of fog are possible to start Wednesday morning. Skies will be partly sunny. Isolated rain chances will return Wednesday mainly in the afternoon. The unseasonably warm weather will stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 83

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower mainly early. (20%)

Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84

Friday: Mostly sunny. Autumn begins.

High: 86 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 86 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 60